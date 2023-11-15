NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority is waiving transit fares on Saturday, Nov. 18, for Louisiana’s run-off election day.

According to officials with the RTA, the fare suspension serves as a way to provide residents with easier access to polling locations.

The waived fares will apply to bus, streetcar and ferry services.

RTA officials advise riders to plan their trips to the polls beforehand and look up their polling location on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

More information can be found on the agency’s website or by calling RIDELINE at (504)-248-3900.

