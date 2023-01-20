NEW ORLEAN (WGNO) — Service is starting for the new Algiers-Canal Street Ferry landing after almost two years of construction.

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority says riders can head tp the new and permanent location Friday (Jan. 20) starting at 3 p.m. The project broke ground in Nov. 2020 sending riders to use the temporary landing in front of the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas since Nov. 2021.

The job was a part of the Canal Street Ferry Terminal project totaling $43.5 million funded by the contributions of the Federal Transit Administration, the City of New Orleans, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, and the RTA.

“When completed, the new ferry terminal will dramatically enhance the ferry experience, fare payment options, customer service, and ADA accessibility for riders and visitors to the New Orleans Riverfront,” said Regional Transit Authority.

Completion is expected in February. For more information regarding ferry service, visit norta.com or call RIDELINE at 504-248-3900.

