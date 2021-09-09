RTA announces more streetcar routes will resume over the weekend

NEW 0RLEANS (WGNO) — Streetcar services in some parts of New Orleans will be restored Friday morning with more to follow this weekend.

The New Orleans RTA announced on Thursday that streetcar routes along Canal Street will resume beginning tomorrow (Friday) morning at 5:45 a.m.

The service will run along the 47-Canal/Cemeteries and 48-Canal/City Park until midnight daily.

RTA adds that operating hours on all bus and streetcar routes have been extended to midnight. This includes the 12-St. Charles as bus services continue to resume throughout the city.

RTA reports the agency will return to regular Satur day daily service along all bus and streetcar routes on Sunday, September 12 and fares will be reinstated.

Algiers Point Bus Bridge

To supplement Algiers Point-Canal Street ferry currently being out of service, a terminal-to-terminal bus bridge between Algiers Point and Canal Street until ferry services resume at the interim ferry terminal location at Mardi Gras World.

The shuttle will operate daily from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. with the first bus leaving the Algiers Point ferry terminal.

View a complete list of RTA routes by clicking here.

For more information, visit www.norta.com or call Rideline at 504-248-2900.