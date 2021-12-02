Man falls from top of three-story building

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Wednesday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a fatal incident that involved a man falling to his death from a 35ft building.

According to NOPD, police responded to a call on December 1, 2021, at about 9:56 a.m. in the 1400 block of Annunication Street.

Initial reports show a male subject having reportedly fallen from the roof of a building.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

The report for this item is not complete, NOPD could not provide additional details at this time.