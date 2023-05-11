NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A robbery in the New Orleans East area Thursday morning, turned violent with the victim being sent to the hospital, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD reports officers responded to the 10000 block of Chef Menteur Highway just before 3 a.m. on a call of a shooting in the area. Investigations revealed the victim was wounded during an armed robbery.

The victim suffered a wound to the foot and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

