NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans is gearing up to host the 50th Annual Bayou Classic.

Ahead of Sunday’s match-up between Southern University and A&M College and Grambling State University, city officials are advising residents of traffic impacts and other preparations surrounding the event from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25.

City officials said the Bayou Classic Parade, held on Nov. 23, will start at the Caesars Superdome at Poydras Street and Loyola Avenue, travel down from Poydras Street to South Peters Street, turn left on South Peters Street to Canal Street, turn left on Canal Street to St. Charles Avenue, turn left on St. Charles Avenue to Poydras Street and turn right on Poydras Street to Loyola Avenue.

From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 23, there will be no parking on both sides of sides of Poydras Street between South Claiborne Avenue and South Peters Street, both sides of South Peters Street between Poydras and Canal streets, both sides of Canal Street between South Peters Street and St. Charles Avenue, both sides of St. Charles Avenue between Canal and Poydras streets and both sides of Loyola Avenue between Poydras and Common streets.

During the weekend of the event, “the French Quarter Exterior and Interior Closure will be enhanced.” City officials said additional law enforcement will be stationed at the intersection, as well as moveable bollards.

They said the French Quarter Interior and Exterior will be closed from 5 p.m. to 5 a.m.

During the exterior closure, city officials said all streets leading into the French Quarter from Canal Street, Decatur Street, North Rampart Street and Dumaine Street will be closed to traffic except for residents, hotel guests, people going to a restaurant or other events, taxis, limousines, small buses. Cars will not be able to cross Bourbon Street during this time.

During the interior closure, all streets heading to Bourbon Street at Royal and Dauphine streets will be closed traffic. No cars will be able to cross Bourbon Street and only emergency vehicles will be allowed to enter.

On Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, there will be no parking in the 700 to 800 blocks of Iberville, Bienville, Conti, St. Louis, Toulouse, St. Peter, Orleans and St. Ann streets from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

From 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, there will be no parking on both sides of Canal Street from Claiborne Avenue to Convention Center Boulevard.

City officials also advise people in the area to be prepared for heavy traffic, as the event is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of people to New Orleans.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts