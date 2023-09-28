NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A master plan has been approved by the commissioners of the Ernest N. Morial New Orleans Exhibition Hall Authority to begin construction of a new mixed-use development.

The building will sit across from the Earnest N. Morial Convention Center. The authority approved a master development agreement back in October 2022, allowing River District Neighborhood Investors, LLC to begin infrastructure work.

City officials see the development as a generational opportunity to “activate undeveloped urban riverfront land” for the transformative asset for New Orleans and Louisiana.

“We are ready to begin construction on this one-of-a-kind opportunity to work, play, and stay along the Mississippi River. The River District promises a ‘new’ New Orleans neighborhood – one that is sustainable and integrated with the surrounding area,” said Louis Lauricella, co-managing member of RDNI.

The development has an opening date of January 2025 and will feature entertainment, greenspaces, retail, and offices. Several residential options are also available such as affordable and workforce housing.

The project is expected to generate $43 million in new annual tax revenues, about $1 billion in annual economic activity, 9,000 possible jobs and almost 6,000 projected permanent jobs for the development.

Project leaders say construction on the property will begin with the outfitting of the site with roads, a sewerage system, internet, electricity and more.

