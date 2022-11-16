Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help to find the suspect in a series of burglaries at a business in Central City.

Detectives say the unidentified man has burglarized and damaged property at a business in the 2700 block of Louisiana Avenue. The investigation indicates the same man has burglarized the business at least four times– and was twice found sleeping there, before he got away.

He was caught on camera stealing a television, clothing, and hygiene products.

The suspect is described as a black man, possibly in his 20s, 5’8”, and weighing about 150 pounds.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

