NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Nearly $14 million in funding has been granted to the City of New Orleans to provide housing for the homeless.

The announcement came from local and federal officials Monday (April 17). The plan is part of a multiple organization push to get more than 400 homeless families off the streets by providing case managers to help them get settled.

“This funding is for solving unsheltered homelessness. It means delivering hope to people who need it, who need our commitment to getting them off the streets and out of temporary shelters and into permanent, stable housing. Congratulations to all the awarded communities and congratulations, New Orleans,” said HUD Office of Special Needs, Jamine Byron.

City officials say they hope to have the project up and running by the end of the summer.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.