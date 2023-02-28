NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Legal teams for both NOLATOYA.org organizers and the Secretary of State and Registrar of Voters are remaining quiet after an abrupt exit in court on Tuesday morning.

Legal expert Cliff Cardone says both recall organizers and the Secretary of State and Registrar of Voters could possibly be negotiating a deal. The issue at hand is the number of inactive voters and if they can be removed from the rolls.

Recall organizers say there are around 25,000 inactive voters in the Secretary of State’s elections database. Those inactive voters, being those who have died or moved away.

Cardone said, “Perhaps there are settlement negotiations being conducted and no one wants to make any comments to the press in fear that it may contaminate the settlement negotiations.”

Recall organizers are fighting in court to get an accurate number of active voters. If inactive voters are removed this could help the recall get the 20 percent of signatures necessary for a recall election.

