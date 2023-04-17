NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Audubon Aquarium and the Insectarium are reopening doors after a six-month-long renovation and relocation process.
Crews have been hard at work since November making top-to-bottom improvements. The aquarium has been re-imagined with a new riverfront entrance, lobby, and glass wall curtain with birds flying inside.
The insectarium relocated from the U.S. Customs House to be under the same roof as the aquarium. Tickets are already on sale starting at $35 for adults and $30 for children.
The doors will officially reopen on June 8.
