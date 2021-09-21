“Quarter for Quarter” sales tax collection to begin October 1

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans looks to remind French Quarter businesses of an upcoming sales tax collection that will begin next month.

Starting October 1, the “Quarter for Quarter” tax levy will add a reinstated, additional sales tax on business owners’ bills.

The region includes businesses within the French Quarter, which is bounded by the Canal Street neutral ground, Esplanade Ave., the Mississippi River, and the lakeside of N. Rampart Street.

Earlier this year, voters approved a 0.245 percent special tax levy in April. The decision authorized the funding of additional POST-certified officer patrols and other public safety programs in the area.

The City reports the tax collection was originally set to begin in July, but was later delayed due to a dispute over whether lodging sales would continue to be exempt from the levy. In August, a final decision was made to not tax room rentals, but instead tax other hotel transactions such as bars and restaurant sales.

The levy is set to expire in June 2026.

For more information on the FQEDD sales tax, contact the City of New Orleans Finance Department/Bureau of Revenue Tax at (504) 658-1692.