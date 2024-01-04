NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans City Council has implemented a proposed temporary ban on public drinking in Alcee Fortier Park.

The move is the result of the Faubourg Street St. John Neighborhood Association’s fight to stop vagrants who drink, leave their trash, brandish weapons, and verbally harassing park-goers.

On Nov. 9, 2023, someone was reportedly found in the park bludgeoned to death.

Critics argued that the new ordinance criminalizes the homeless who are fully entitled to consume alcohol in public spaces.

Councilman Joe Giarusso says the uptick in complaints and the seriousness of the offense has left him without a choice.

“This is a last resort and we are treating it that way. I want to emphasize, number one, this is a temporary individual-day ban that expires in 2025. It is not a total… You are more than welcome to celebrate responsibly there,” said Giarusso.

President of the association, Andrew Ryan says the incident has become a quality-of-life issue with them “defecating in the bushes and exposing themselves.”

