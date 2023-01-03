NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Five men are hospitalized after a shooting in Hoffman Triangle Tuesday afternoon, according o the New Orleans Police Department.

The NOPD says the shooting happened in the 2600 block of South Rocheblave Street just after 5:40 p.m. Officers say when they arrived they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds. A fifth victim was later found and taken to the hospital by EMS.

Two victims were taken to the hospital by EMS while the other two were taken by private vehicle. A fifth victim was later found and taken to the hospital. None of their conditions were released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

