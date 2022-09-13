NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Animal shelters in the south are reaching maximum capacity and a nonprofit organization is helping homeless animals get a second chance at finding their ‘fur-ever’ home.

On Tuesday morning, WGNO was at the Lakefront Airport in New Orleans as 56 dogs loaded a plane to travel to the east coast. The dozens of dogs boarded the “Save a Heart” flight at 5 a.m. and landed in Morristown, NJ around 10:30 a.m.

The assistant to the Director of Iberville Parish Animal Control, Rebecca Lirette, said she is glad that these animals can get a better quality of life.

“It really makes a difference, we don’t really have a lot of foot traffic in our shelter and so we know that this is a life-saving flight of freedom.” She said that it makes her feel good knowing that she is serving her community and the pets in the community.

“Unfortunately not all pets have someone to stand up for them, to fight for them, to fight for their lives.”

Many animals get transferred from the south to the north because there are a lot of backyard breeders said, Lirette. “Moving these animals up north where they have harsher winters people kinda adopt more there.” She said in 1-7 days the pets should be adopted and settled into their new homes with their new families.

“Adopt don’t shop,” said Lirette.