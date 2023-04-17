NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — “What do you want for the next police chief to serve you in your community?” That’s the question to New Orleanians from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

They’ll be hosting a series of public meetings throughout the week to find out.

One was held Monday evening at the Treme Rec Center.

“Anyone who’s up for a challenge would be great here in the city,” said one community member.

Another chimed in: “Someone who can motivate the officers we have today and improve the hiring and lead us through a very difficult time.” Others say they want someone family oriented.

The meetings are intended to create a candidate profile of an ideal chief for New Orleans. Then, the IACP will try to match that profile with actual candidates.

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission’s latest data, homicides are down 8% in comparison to this time last year. Carjackings are down 52%.

While those stats sound good, community members say there’s still a lot a new chief needs to fix.

“Random gunfire – can’t drive on the interstate! What’s going on with our city?!” said Bruce Shannon, referencing what seems to be a recent increase in shootings on the interstate.

He believes an outsider could benefit the city. “Keep the city safe, I don’t care if they come from out of town,” said Shannon.

Others wouldn’t mind seeing Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork take on the job permanently.

“She knows the city, knows the community, she’s part of the community,” said Todd Taylor.

The IACP was contracted by the city to lead the search for a new police chief. If you missed the meeting in Treme, you have three more chances to voice your opinion on what qualities you believe a New Orleans police chief should have.

You can attend any of the following meetings:

Jesuit High School Tuesday, April 18 at 5:30 p.m.

3014 Holiday Drive Wednesday, April 19 at 5:30 p.m.

First Zion Baptist Church Wednesday, April 19 at 7 p.m.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.