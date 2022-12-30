NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The city of New Orleans will be filled with tourists this weekend, ready to ring in the new year and to cheer their favorite football team in the Sugar Bowl.

New Orleans Police Department Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork , Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and Colonel Lamar Davis with the Louisiana State Police, held a news conference to discuss preparations to keep residents and visitors safe.

The NOPD says 250 extra officers will be on patrol in the French Quarter and surrounding areas, along with 25 state troopers, to maintain crowd control and enforce safety laws..

“Very grateful and thankful for command this force that will lean in for safety in the city of New Orleans,” said Mayor Cantrell

“Public safety is of utmost importance, make no mistake, we want you to feel safe, be safe, but most important, we need your help to help us keep you safe,” said LSP Lt. Chavez Camman.

Interim Superintendent Woodfork says they will work together to ring in hopes of a safer 2023.

“While we will be out in sheer force in the community” said Woodfork, “we ask our residents to be aware of your surroundings.”

