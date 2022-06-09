NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, June 9, the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources will conduct a public hearing on a proposed condominium that threatens to increase flooding in the New Basin Canal.

The proposal is to build a 54-unit residential condominium tower.

According to the State of Louisiana’s Department of Natural Resources Office of Coastal Management, the project will impact the historic West End Park as well as the Lakeview neighborhood south of the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board’s pump station #12.

The public hearing will be held Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. at Lakefront Airport.