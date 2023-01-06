Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a group of individuals accused in an Algiers armed carjacking on Thursday morning.

On January 5 at about 1 a.m., the driver reportedly parked their vehicle in the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive when approached by four unidentified black males. With guns in hand, they surrounded the vehicle, forcefully removed the person, and then drove off.

The victim describes the suspects as juveniles, according to the NOPD. There is no formal description of those involved and no injuries were reported from the incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured suspects is urged to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.