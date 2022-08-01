NEW ORLEANS(WGNO) – A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for parts of the Westbank of New Orleans. The advisory is due to a contractor breaking a 12-inch water main in the 5300 block of Tullis Drive.

The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans issued the advisory for the areas of:

The entire Lower Coast of Algiers, including English Turn and a portion of Plaquemines Parish Industrial Park

The 5300 block of Tullis Drive

Tall Timbers Dr from Silver Maple Court to Tullis Drive

Silver Maple Court: 3500 to 3700 block

Red Cypress Drive: 3700 to 3800 block

The water main break caused the water pressure to fall below 20 pounds per square inch leading to bacteriological contaminants possibly entering the system. S&WB crews are currently at the location attempting to fully repair the break and restore pressure.

Customers impacted by the advisory are encouraged to either boil their tap water or use bottled water for tasks such as cooking, cleaning foods, and brushing teeth. It is recommended for residents with a compromised immune system to use safe water to bathe and wash their hands.

Healthy adults should take the following precautions:

Washing hands: Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water.

Use soap and tap water, dry hands, then apply hand sanitizer; the safest option is to wash with bottled or boiled water. Showering or bathing: Be careful not to swallow any water. Infants, young children and disabled persons should be supervised to ensure water is not ingested. Residents with open wounds, chronic illness or weakened immune systems should use boiled or bottled water to bathe until the advisory is lifted.

INSTRUCTIONS FOR BOILING WATER

Bring water to a rolling boil in a clean container for a full minute. If the water has a flat taste afterward, shake it in a bottle or pour it from one container to another.

The Sewerage and Water Board will let residents know when water quality testing has begun and when the water is again safe for everyday usage. For questions, please call 52-WATER (504-529-2837).