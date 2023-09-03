ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans issued a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of Algiers and the Westbank following a drop in water pressure on Sunday, Sept. 3.

SWBNO officials said the advisory impacts the entire lower coast of Algiers, a portion of Plaquemines Parish and the upper portion of Algiers bounded by Nolan Canal, Silver Maple Court, Tall Timbers Drive and Tullis Drive.

They said water pressure dropped due to a broken water main near Silver Maple Court and Tall Timbers Drive.

As a result of the drop in water pressure, SWBNO officials said a 12-inch water main that serves the lower coast of Algiers was closed for emergency repair.

They said the main has been repaired, and water pressure is being restored. SWBNO officials recommend residents in the impacted areas use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush their teeth until the advisory is lifted.

The advisory was issued in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Health.

