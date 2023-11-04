NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a part of New Orleans East on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The advisory was issued following a 20-pound drop in water pressure due to a struck fire hydrant on Caddo Place near Michoud Boulevard.

The affected areas include the entire Oak Island subdivision and the following portions of Michoud:

S. Claiborne Avenue from Calhoun Street to Robert Street

Robert Street from S. Claiborne Avenue to the river

Red Maple Drive

Maplewood Drive

Bayou Michoud to Dwyer Road

Dwyer Road to Kim Drive

Kim Drive to the levee

According to SWBNO officials, the advisory may last for 24 hours.

The advisory was issued in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Residents in the impacted areas are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush their teeth until the advisory is lifted.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled.

