NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for a part of the Uptown area.

The advisory was issued following a 20-pound drop in water pressure due to the failure of a 30 inch water main valve on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The affected areas include:

S. Claiborne Ave from Calhoun St. to Robert St.

Robert St. from S. Claiborne Ave. to River

Mississippi River from Robert St. to Exposition Blvd

Exposition Blvd. from River to St. Charles Ave.

Crews were able to repair the valve by capping it, but starting next week permanent repairs will begin.

According to SWBNO officials, the area of work will likely only affect residents along S. Claiborne Avenue, but a notice will be sent once testing has begun.

The advisory was issued in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Health.

Residents in the impacted areas are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush their teeth until the advisory is lifted.

SWBNO will notify residents when the boil water advisory is canceled. If you have any questions, call 504-52-WATER (504-529-2837).

A map of the precautionary boil water advisory can be found on SWBNO website.

Latest Posts:

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.