NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for two people who they say are wanted for reckless driving. According to the NOPD, Devin Curley and Jermaine Turner were doing burn-outs and donuts in their cars on Sunday (Oct. 30) evening.

Police say they were driving recklessly at the intersection of North Claiborne and Columbus Street as a crowd watched. Curley was seen operating a red Chevrolet Camaro SS with an expired Louisiana license plate 631DTP and Turner was seen operating a black Pontiac Trans Am with a Louisiana license plate 105FWT.

The NOPD says arrest warrants are on file for both of them to each be charged with one count of reckless operation of a vehicle, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, and additional traffic charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers by calling 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

