NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two overnight shootings that happened minutes apart.

The first shooting was called in around 1:29 a.m. in the Broadmoore area at the corner of South Dorgenois and General Taylor streets.

Minutes later, a second shooting was reported at 1:49 a.m. in the Central Business District in the 700 block of Howard Avenue.

Officers report in both instances a man was wounded and taken to a local hospital; by EMS.

The conditions of the victims have not been released.

No further details are available at this time in either case. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine possible suspects and motives.

