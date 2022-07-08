NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man they say is responsible for nearly two dozen vehicle burglaries. Currently, the NOPD has an arrested warrant out for 19-year-old Aldophus Wilson.

The teenager is wanted in connection to an incident on May 4. Charges include Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things.

Gravier Street Vehicle Burglaries

Investigators say the victim’s vehicle was stolen from the 900 block of Gravier Street. An investigation ensued and detectives were able to positively identify Wilson as the person responsible for the theft. At that point, an arrest warrant was secured.

According to police, Wilson has also been named as a person of interest regarding 20 vehicle burglaries in the 900 block of Gravier Street. No formal charges have been filed for these crimes.

Anyone with information or knows the whereabouts of Aldophus Wilson is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.