NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left a man wounded on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say just around 3:15, detectives began investigating an aggravated battery by shooting incident after a man showed up at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s age and severity of their injuries were unclear.

While original reports were unable to identify the specific location of the shooting, NOPD later confirmed the shooting occurred at the intersection of Leon C. Simon and Wainwright drives in the Gentilly area.

Other details, including a possible suspect and motive, were unavailable in the early stages of the investigation. Police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Third District officers at (504) 658-6030.