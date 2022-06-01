NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Almost two months after a New Orleans man was gunned down in front of his home, police have identified someone who detectives say could have critical information in the case.

On Tuesday, June 1, the NOPD identified 36-year-old Lewis Stokes as a person of interest in the death of 63-year-old Kenneth Faggin.

Faggin was fatally shot shortly before 11:30 on April 8 at the intersection of Lamarque and Sumner streets in Algiers, kicking off a deadly night in New Orleans.

Detectives say Stokes is not currently wanted on any criminal charges, but believe that he could have information vital to the case.

Anyone who has any additional information about the case, or who knows where Stokes is is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Michael Haynes at 504-658-5300.