NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Protests continue against the decision to close Homer Plessy Community School in the French Quarter, this time it’s the students.

The demonstration was to demand that the school district fully pays for the necessary repairs so the school doesn’t have to close.

In the video, you can hear the children chanting save our school.

NOLA Public School Superintendant Avis Williams said the school will close for at least a year for an initial round of repairs. The superintendent hasn’t committed to a decision on the future of the school after initial repairs are made.

The superintendent has initiated a series of meetings to gain public input which she said she should have done when making the initial decision to close and relocate the school.

