NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the metro area. The warning was in effect until 2:15 p.m.

Heavy rain caused areas on Poydras Street to be flooded near Caesar’s Superdome. Streets were also flooded near South Lopez and Gravier Streets on Tuesday afternoon. Additionally, neighborhoods in Slidell were also affected by the rain. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, streets in the Cross Gates subdivision were flooded.

NOLA Ready urges residents to use caution and never drive through flood waters.