NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating three persons of interest wanted for questioning in relation to the shooting that killed a teenager and wounded four others along the Bacchus parade route.

The shooting happened Sunday (Feb. 19) at the corner of Saint Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Street during the Bacchus parade. 21-year-old Mansour Mbodj was arrested moments after the incident.

On Wednesday (Feb. 22) the NOPD released the name of the victim, 15-year-old Roderick Tobias.

The youngest victim in the shooting was 4 years old. The other victims ranged in age from 18-24. Surveillance footage of the area captured the sound of gunshots and screaming from parade-goers.

Investigations revealed the three individuals to be persons of interest and may have information about the incident. They are not currently wanted on criminal charges.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured persons of interest is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. James Fyfe at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.