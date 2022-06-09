NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, June 9, New Orleans Pelicans player Jose Alvarado made a special appearance at a local club.

Jose Alvarado dropped by the Westbank Boys and Girls Club to play fun activities with the kids after their lunch. Alvarado also signed his autograph on mini basketballs as he talked with the children.

“What a great day at the Westbank Boys and Girls Club! I’m grateful that I had the opportunity to spend time and talk with these terrific young people,” said Alvarado. “And from what I saw on the court, we might have some future pros.”

The Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans provided lunch for 40 kids with the delivery service Waitr. As schools close for the summer, Second Harvest provides 2,300 lunches a day at 50 different sites throughout Southeast Louisiana.