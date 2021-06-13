Pedestrian hit and killed on I-610 early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating an incident that happened early Sunday morning.

Third district officers responded to a traffic incident on I-610 near the Elysian Fields Avenue exit.

According to NOPD a 2015 Dodge Challenger was traveling in the eastbound lane on I-610 when it hit an unknown man who was walking in the left lane of the highway.

The victim fell over the guardrail and landed on the ground under the highway near St. Anthony Avenue and Benefit Street.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Reports show the driver in the incident stayed on the scene and cooperated with police without any signs of impairment.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the man and determine the official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

If you have any information regarding this incident you can call 504-658-6208.