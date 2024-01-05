NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans East on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The New Orleans Police Department reported the man was hit in the 7700 block of the highway around 10:47 p.m.

The victim was found lying in the road. He was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the driver was headed west on the highway in the left lane when the pedestrian walked into the road. It’s not known why he did.

According to the NOPD, the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with further information about the crash can call the NOPD’s Traffic Fatality Unit at (504)-658-6205.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts