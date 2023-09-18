NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans announced that the closure of the 4700-4900 blocks of Painters Street will be extended to Tuesday, Oct. 31, for the continuation of paving and underground utility work.

The work started on June 14 and was expected to be finished by Sept. 22 after two extensions from the original completion date of Aug. 4.

While the work continues, the intersections on Painters Street at Carnot, Mirabeau and Selma streets will remain closed to traffic.

(Courtesy: City of New Orleans)

City officials said the work is part of the $10.2 million Gentilly Terrace Group E project, which includes repairing sewage, water and drainage lines, rebuilding the street and repairing sidewalks and curbs.

