ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) — The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans issued a precautionary boil water advisory for part of the Lower Coast of Algiers following a drop in water pressure on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

SWBNO officials said the advisory impacts the Lower Coast of Algiers east of the Intercoastal Canal Bridge.

They said water pressure dropped after a utility company accidentally drove a pole through a water main in the area.

SWBNO officials said water pressure has since been restored for the area, and residents will be notified when testing begins.

The advisory was issued in conjunction with the Louisiana Department of Health, and residents in the impacted areas are advised to use bottled or boiled tap water to drink, cook, clean food or brush their teeth until the advisory is lifted.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts