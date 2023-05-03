NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The westbound lanes of I-610 are shut down as the New Orleans Police Department investigates a deadly hit-and-run accident Wednesday night.

According to NOPD officers, just before 9 p.m. Wednesday (April 3), officers responded to the scene of a hit-and-run accident between a bicyclist and a vehicle on Interstate 610 West at Franklin Avenue.

Initial investigation revealed the bicyclist was struck and pronounced dead on the scene.

As of now the lanes remain closed near the I-610/I-10 split and drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. No further information is available at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

