NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The river-bound lanes of Carrollton Avenue near Spruce Street are closed following the fall of an oak tree near Stuart Hall School for Boys on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Stuart Hall officials said in a statement that the tree “took down powerlines” near the school, causing the school to close early after losing power.

A parked car was also impacted as the tree fell.

Crews are at the site working to cut down branches.

There is no word on the cause of the tree collapse, or how long the removal process will take.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts