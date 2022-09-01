NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — High School football season is here! Students, athletes, and fans will all be under the Friday night lights and city officials want to remind the public to watch where they park.

The City of New Orleans issued a press release to remind residents of the parking options and restrictions in and around City Park and Tad Gormley Stadium. City Park officials will begin reviewing how fans access the park and stadium over the weekend.

Starting Thursday night, city officials will begin monitoring the Slidell High-Jesuit High game, Brother Martin High-Madison Prep on Friday, and McDonogh #35 High-St. Augustine High on Saturday. Depending on the size of crowds needed, Delgado Community College will consider leasing one of its parking lots to accommodate traffic overflow.

Parking enforcement will be in the area. Here is what you can be fined if found violating any of these rules:

Obstructing fire lanes ($40)

Parking within 15 feet of a fire hydrant on either side ($40)

Parking within 20 feet of intersections, crosswalks or stop signs ($40)

Parking in bus or taxi cab zones ($30)

Parking in a bike lane ($300)

Parking on a sidewalk, as defined in Section 146-531 of the City Code, even if it is adjacent to your own property ($40)