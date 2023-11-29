NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Renters at the Parc Fontaine Apartments in Algiers are learning they may have to find a new place to live.

The complex is one of the 12 blighted properties the City of New Orleans says it will demolish if it isn’t fixed up.

“We are not taking or moving away from other blight in the city, but just again concentrating on the most twelve notable,” says Mayor Latoya Cantrell.

Parc Fontaine Apartments has several violations cited and fines pending due to many units in unlivable conditions. With the city boosting the code enforcement budget by $10 million, inspectors will be in charge of demolition or remediation of property that’s hazardous to the public.

“They shouldn’t do that. It’s wrong of them,” says one Parc Fontaine Apartment tenant.

The tenant living there doesn’t believe the complex should be on the chopping block.

“My apartment is nice. I have central heat and air. I don’t have any rats or none of that. I have a nice apartment where I live. They need to leave these people alone,” says the tenant.

As of Nov. 15, 129 demolitions have been completed across the city, surpassing 2022’s total of 105.

A former Parc Fontaine Apartment tenant says it goes back to a person’s available budget. He remembers the troubles he had living there.

“They had a little trouble getting the job done. You know, if the AC went out, it had a little issue trying to get that fixed. Eventually, it got fixed,” says the former tenant.

Both tenants who spoke to WGNO say they are afraid people will be left on the streets if the apartments are demolished.

“I’m sick. I have stomach cancer. What? Are these people going to put me in an apartment? They have a lot of people back here. If you put them out, where are they going?” says a tenant.

“Going to ruin a lot of lives. A lot of people going homeless,” says the former tenant.

Mayor Cantrell explains the last thing they’ll do is leave people without housing, as the department is willing to work with all owners prepared to revitalize their property.

“We were able to take some off the list because we saw owners doing what they needed. Parc Fontaine is on the list, and we are going to be aggressive, but we will not at all leave or overlook our people,” says Cantrell.

Another reason for demolishing these properties is to cancel out hot spots known for criminal activity.

