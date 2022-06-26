NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in St. Roch that sent a man to the hospital Sunday morning.

According to officers, a call came in just after 12:10 a.m. of an Aggravated Battery by Shooting in the 1700 block of Painters Street.

When they arrived, officers said a man was found on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to his body. He was taken to the hospital by EMS.

The victims condition has not been updated.

No further details are available at this time but anyone with information can call Fifth District Officers at (504) 658-6050.