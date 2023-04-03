NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman was sent to the hospital overnight after a shooting in the West Lake Forest neighborhood, according to the New Orlean Police Department.
Just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the NOPD began investigations in the 6800 block of Parc Brittany Blvd. after a woman arrived at the hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the back and leg.
The woman’s condition was not released but the NOPD is gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
