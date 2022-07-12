NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Thousands were left without power in Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon. A majority of the power outages came from Orleans Parish according to Entergy’s outage map.
Around 2 p.m., Entergy reported over five thousand outages in the area. According to Energy, a thunderstorm caused the outages.
“A thunderstorm has moved through your area causing numerous outages. Our crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. The estimated time of restoration could change as all damage assessments are completed or if new thunderstorms move into the area.”
|Parish Name
|Customers Affected
|ACADIA (L)
|1
|ASCENSION (L)
|1
|ASSUMPTION (L)
|1
|CALCASIEU (L)
|197
|E. BATON ROUGE (L)
|10
|E. FELICIANA (L)
|3
|FRANKLIN (L)
|70
|IBERIA (L)
|1
|IBERVILLE (L)
|59
|JEFFERSON (L)
|240
|JEFFERSON DAVIS (L)
|1
|LIVINGSTON (L)
|1
|ORLEANS (L)
|5,024
|OTHER (L)
|3
|PLAQUEMINES (L)
|7
|POINTE COUPEE (L)
|3
|ST. BERNARD (L)
|2
|ST. JAMES (L)
|3
|ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST (L)
|8
|ST. MARTIN (L)
|8
|TANGIPAHOA (L)
|9
|TERREBONNE (L)
|1
|W. BATON ROUGE (L)
|2
|WASHINGTON (L)
|1
|WEBSTER (L)
|1
Here is what customers can do to report an outage or get the status:
- Report an outage online.
- Text OUT to 36778. Sign up for Outage Texting.
- Download the Entergy App: App Store | Google Play.
- 1-800-968-8243 (1-800-9OUTAGE).