NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOLA renters in danger of having their utility services cut off may have a chance to stop the disconnection. A community-based outreach event, hosted by the Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development, was announced Monday (Oct. 3).

City leaders say the event is to provide financial assistance for residents on the verge of having their electricity or water disconnected. The City of New Orleans encourages anyone that previously applied for rental assistance to attend the event.

Eligible residents with past due balances and no prior assistance will be fast-tracked. Those looking for assistance is encouraged to complete an online application before attending the event.

City employees will be there to assist but residents must provide the utility account number to make delinquent payments. The money will be paid directly to the company.

The event will happen Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Joe Brown Park Recreational Center located at 5601 Read Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until they reach capacity.

Applicants must provide the following:

A form of identification

Proof of address and/or current lease

Proof of current total household income

Documentation evidencing the past due utility bill

