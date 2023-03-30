NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The president of The University of New Orleans announced he will be leaving the school at the end of June.

In a letter written to colleagues, students, and staff President John Nicklow, says after eight years in the position, he’s decided to assume the role of President at the Florida Institute of Technology.

Nicklow stated the decision was difficult to make as he and his family love being a part of the campus and community.

As a campus community, we have accumulated a long list of accomplishments, and we have dramatically raised awareness and recognition of our beloved University and its impact. We have built an unshakable foundation and put UNO on a path for future successes. Each of you has been an important part of our achievements, and I am confident that you will continue to build on that foundation. Over the coming months, I will continue to work in the best interest of the University of New Orleans, and I will support University of Louisiana System President Dr. Jim Henderson in a Presidential transition and search process. I appreciate every one of you more than you will ever know. Stacy and I are excited to embark upon a new adventure, but you and New Orleans will forever have a special place in our hearts. President of UNO John Nicklow PhD, PE, PH, DWRE

Nicklow requested for anyone who was pleased with the work he completed, to get involved in the search for the new leader of the university.

“Become engaged in that search to ensure that your next leader is an innovator, a champion for students and their success, an advocate for research, a creative generator of new revenue streams, and a relationship builder,” said President Nicklow.

