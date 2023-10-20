NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Leaders with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office are giving the public an inside look into the agency via a new podcast called Sworn to Serve.

Creators of the podcasts say listeners will hear from Sheriff Susan Hutson as she addresses topics like the root causes of incarceration and advocates for alternative solutions.

The first episode was released on Oct. 12 called “My Creator Moved Me to Serve,” and features Hutson along with OPSO Communications Director and Moderator Casey F. McGee and Crime Victim Services Director Capt. Stephanie Minto.

“I think it’s important that we tell our own story that we tell you about the hard work of the men and women of this department, understaffed and undermanned, but working really hard and making real change,” Hutson said.

Hutson reflects on the journey she took to become the first woman elected as sheriff of New Orleans and the first Black woman sheriff in the state of Louisiana.

Further topics of discussion will include the growing population in the Orleans Justice Center, the work being done to tackle the problems plaguing the center and the plan to raise awareness surrounding domestic violence and bring support to victims in the community.

To listen to Sworn to Serve, visit the OPSP website to hear the latest episode.

