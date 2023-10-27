NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a one million dollar federal grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance with the US Department of Justice, announced on Friday, Oct. 28.

OPSO officials say the fund will create a new re-entry program to help formerly incarcerated people transition back into society while also preventing them from returning to prison.

“This money will be used to implement programs that have a meaningful impact on those in our custody prior to and during their return home,” Sheriff Susan Hutson said. “At OPSO, we see firsthand the urgent need to implement programs to support those in our custody who repeatedly return to us due to a lack of access to resources to support their reintegration into the community.”

OPSO officials said the benefits of the project include educational programming, counseling, abuse treatment, and providing housing.

