NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Orleans Parish School Board is hosting a series of meetings throughout November to get the public’s opinion on the newly drafted maps for the redistricting process.

The school board is encouraging the public to share their opinions on the maps of the newly drawn boundaries. Every ten years, redrawn every 10 years for seven of the board districts, balancing them in population according to local, state, and federal rules of the process.

The school board says community involvement is a key part of establishing a fair and impartial process. Those in attendance will be able to view the maps.

Anyone looking to submit a question can do so by visiting the Redistricting Engagement Portal at www.nolapublicschools.com, choosing Community then Redistricting in the dropdown menu on the home page, or calling 504-919-4675.

Upcoming meetings

Thursday Nov. 10, 5-7 p.m. Board District 7 Open House Bricolage Academy 2426 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119

Open House Bricolage Academy 2426 Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70119 Monday Nov. 14, 5-7 p.m. Board District 6 Open House Willow High School (formerly Lusher) 5624 Freret Street, New Orleans, LA 70115 (park and enter off Nashville Avenue)

Open House Willow High School (formerly Lusher) 5624 Freret Street, New Orleans, LA 70115 (park and enter off Nashville Avenue) Wednesday Nov. 16, 5-7 p.m. Board District 1 Open House ReNew Schaumburg Elementary 9501 Grant Street, New Orleans, LA 70127 (parking at the corner of Grant Street and Marque Drive, enter through Grant Street doors)

Open House ReNew Schaumburg Elementary 9501 Grant Street, New Orleans, LA 70127 (parking at the corner of Grant Street and Marque Drive, enter through Grant Street doors) Thursday Nov. 17, 5-7 p.m. Board District 4 Open House Alice Harte Charter School 5300 Berkley Drive, New Orleans, LA 70131 (park and enter off Eton Street)

Open House Alice Harte Charter School 5300 Berkley Drive, New Orleans, LA 70131 (park and enter off Eton Street) Wednesday Nov. 30, 5-7 p.m. Board District 3 Open House Morris Jeff Community School 211 S. Lopez Street, New Orleans, LA 70119 (parking at S. Lopez and Palmyra Streets, enter off Palmyra and S. Rendon Streets)

Open House Morris Jeff Community School 211 S. Lopez Street, New Orleans, LA 70119 (parking at S. Lopez and Palmyra Streets, enter off Palmyra and S. Rendon Streets) Thursday Dec. 1, 5-7 p.m. Board District 2 Open House George Washington Carver High School 3059 Higgins Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70126

Open House George Washington Carver High School 3059 Higgins Boulevard, New Orleans, LA 70126 Date TBD, 5-7 p.m. Board District 5 Open House Sophie B. Wright Charter School 1426 Napoleon Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70115