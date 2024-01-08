NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Orleans Parish officials have been working around the clock to prepare for 2024’s first significant rain event.

“We want to make sure that folks know that if there is a deluge of rain or really heavy downpour, that obviously street flooding is always a possibility,” said Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Collin Arnold.

The city decided to lift neutral ground parking in hopes of preventing flooding, similar to what was seen in early December.

“We have been communicating with the sewerage and water board. The event we had two or three weeks ago. Clearly, we want to make sure that we’re working with them and have the latest information,” Arnold said.

In addition to area schools, several businesses decided to close their offices early as a precaution.

“We’re obviously a little concerned about the winds with this event,” Arnold said. “Obviously, rain at any time in New Orleans, can be an issue. High winds in the city, 20 to 30 miles an hour, gusting even higher up into the 40s, potentially 50 miles an hour is always a concern. We want to make sure that people are safe.”

If the strong winds damage or break something in your area, and it may require substantial work, you can submit it to NOLA 311. The city will work to address the problem as soon as possible.

“I think that the best thing that I could say is that residents, visitors, anyone who is out there today realize that this is going to be a foul weather day and that folks should take any preparations they can in their yard, removing missile hazards, bringing in trash bins, doing all of those things that we typically remind people to do during events like these,” said Arnold.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts