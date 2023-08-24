NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, Aug. 24, the City of New Orleans opened a grant application process for non-profit groups to plant trees on the city’s public property.

The goal is to expand New Orleans’ urban forest with 40,000 trees planted by 2030.

According to city officials, $225,000 is available in total funding, with the average grant size being $20,000.

To qualify, applicants must be tax-exempt nonprofit organizations located in Orleans Parish that agree to plant trees in accordance with the Department of Parks and Parkways’ specifications and details.

The deadline to apply for a 2023 Tree Planting grant is Friday, Sept. 8.

For more information, visit the Greater New Orleans Foundation website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts